Now officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate, at about 3pm on November 29, 2023.

The force said a woman entered the store and took four coats as well as a bag full of clothing without paying. The items were valued at around £600.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe she will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230227510 when passing on information.