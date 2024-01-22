As The Press reported at the weekend, people were seriously injured in a crash between a silver Jaguar and a blue Ford Focus at the bottom of Golden Hill near Huttons Ambo on the A64 west of Malton shortly before midnight on Friday (January 19).

Read next:

One of the drivers, a man in his thirties, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

The A64 was closed for more than 12 hours from just north of York to the Malton by-pass. It reopened early on Saturday afternoon (January 20).

Firefighters from Malton and Pickering had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and both drivers were taken to hospital North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision or either vehicle before the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to email Joseph.schramm@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011595.