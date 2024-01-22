The Bedding Barn, based at Bugthorpe Grange, says it has grown from a home-based operation to thriving business with many customers and a wide delivery area seeking its equine care and supplies.

It was founded in February 2022 by Rupert Armitage, a former city professional turned entrepreneur who found a significant gap in the market.

Inspired by his wife Sue, an avid horse enthusiast, the couple noticed the lack of reliable and comprehensive equine supply and delivery services in the region.

They say the Bedding Barn’s unique selling proposition lies in a commitment to delivering

high-quality horse bedding, feed, supplements, and stable accessories directly to the

doorsteps of horse owners at very competitive prices.

This service is particularly valued in the rural and semi-rural areas of North & East Yorkshire, where access to such supplies can be challenging and peoples’ time to collect is limited by work commitments and store opening hours.

In less than two years, The Bedding Barn has expanded significantly:

● Now operating two large vans, delivering 5-6 days a week.

● Serving over 400 customers across a 4500 square mile area

● Offering a vast range of products including major feed and supplement brands,

quality stable equipment, and a variety of pet foods.

● Experiencing a remarkable growth in demand, as evidenced by a more than 350%

increase in the individual bags of feed ordered from our main wholesaler between

2022 and 2023.

● Maintaining strong partnerships with major equine wholesalers.

The business says it has not only filled a vital market gap but has also fostered a community of equestrian enthusiasts, contributing positively to the local economy and the equine industry.

The Bedding Barn’s success story is a testament to understanding customer

needs and delivering reliable, flexible service.

Rupert said: “We are thrilled to see how well The Bedding Barn has been received by the community.

"Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality products and services to horse owners and enthusiasts. The response we’ve gotten is a clear indication that we’re filling an essential need.”

The Bedding Barn’s future plans include expanding their product lines, delivery areas,

exploring eco-friendly options, and further engaging with the local equestrian community

through events and educational initiatives.

For more information about The Bedding Barn, its products, and services, go to

www.thebeddingbarn.co.uk or contact Rupert on 07710 130588