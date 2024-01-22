THE bridge through a North Yorkshire town has been closed due to rising flood water.
Rising river levels in the River Wharfe at Tadcaster after Storm Isha mean the A659 Bridge Street is closed both ways due to flooding from Crab Garth to Wharfe Bank Mewsand Tadcaster Bridge is closed.
