The club’s owners have filed a ‘Notice of Intention’ to appoint administrators to several of their companies in the UK - though say it is too early to say how the nightclub will be affected.

For now KUDA - known as The Gallery until 2012 when it was rebranded following a £750,000 refit - remains in business.

But the news got us thinking about York’s changing nightclub scene.

Everyone will have their own favourite club. We feature a few of them in our gallery today.

The pictures include everything from poledancers to topless (male) waiters and a ‘Supernova’ night at ikon. Plus clubbers freezing as they queued for the very first opening of ikon and Diva. Those were the days...

Enjoy.