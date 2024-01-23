KUDA nightclub in Clifford Street has been in the news.
The club’s owners have filed a ‘Notice of Intention’ to appoint administrators to several of their companies in the UK - though say it is too early to say how the nightclub will be affected.
For now KUDA - known as The Gallery until 2012 when it was rebranded following a £750,000 refit - remains in business.
But the news got us thinking about York’s changing nightclub scene.
Everyone will have their own favourite club. We feature a few of them in our gallery today.
The pictures include everything from poledancers to topless (male) waiters and a ‘Supernova’ night at ikon. Plus clubbers freezing as they queued for the very first opening of ikon and Diva. Those were the days...
Enjoy.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here