A TEACHER has been killed after her car has been hit by a train in North Yorkshire.
An inquest opening into the death of Kathryn Helen Snodgrass this morning heard how the 48-year-old primary school teacher died on January 9 this year after her car was hit by a train on the tracks near Tadcaster.
Read next:
- Burglar snared by victim's phone footage dies in York
- Fresh appeal after crash on major road near York
- Major bridge through North Yorkshire town closed
The court heard that Ms Snodgrass of Rose Lane, Church Fenton, was seen to drive onto the railway tracks and was hit by a train.
Assistant coroner, Richard Watson, said the provisional cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.
An inquest was opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court today (January 22) and was adjourned after a short hearing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article