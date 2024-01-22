Northern Powergrid - the network manager for the north east, Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire - said last night that Storm Isha is having an impact on its network and currently says it is unable provide customers with estimated restoration times.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Northern Powergrid said 84 per cent of its customers affected by strong winds and rain have had power restored.

Elsewhere, a road in a village near York is reported to be blocked this morning.

A fallen tree is said to be across both lanes in Main Street in Upper Poppleton close to the White Horse Public House.

An eyewitness said that traffic in each direction is currently blocked.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for the United Kingdom, with peak gusts of 99 miles per hour predicted for Scotland yesterday.

The Met Office said strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring disruption to travel and utilities across the country today (Monday, January 22).

The agency said that this could see damage to buildings and injuries from flying debris are possible, as well as power cuts and compromised mobile phone coverage.

The yellow weather warning for wind currently remains in place for York and North Yorkshire into Tuesday and Wednesday.