CARS have been trapped in rising floodwaters following Storm Isha in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just before 5am today (January 22) after reports of drivers in difficulty in Northallerton.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Bedale, Northallerton and Richmond attended an incident involving vehicles trapped in rising floodwater.
“The fire service assisted all occupants out of the vehicles to safety and the roads were closed off by highways.”
