Storm Isha has brought disruption to the electricity and transport networks across the UK overnight.

Northern Power Grid say about 300 homes are without power in North Yorkshire homes in Filey, Hawes and villages near Malton have been affected at East and West Heslerton and Settrington.

At just after midnight North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Hawes.

A spokesman said: “Hawes crews assisted highways with providing lighting, to enable highways to remove fallen tree and debris from the main carriageway.”

The entire country was subject to wind warnings issued by the Met Office as gusts topped 90mph in places.

ESB Networks reported more than 170,000 properties in Ireland were without power while Electricity North West said crews had been stood down due to the conditions with almost 8,000 homes losing power.

The company said expected restoration times had been pushed back to 5pm on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said hundreds of extra staff had been brought in and incident centres opened after around 45,000 customers had been left without power, many of them overnight.

Fallen trees have affected transport with Traffic Scotland reporting stretches of the M9 and M74 were among roads closed throughout the night, while the A1 southbound was closed at Thorntonloch due to an overturned lorry.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge, M48 Severn Bridge and the A66 in Durham and Cumbria between the A1(M) and the M6, while the Humber Bridge, A19 Tees Flyover and A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire were among stretches closed to high-sided vehicles.

Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks.