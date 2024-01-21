A MAN has been arrested in a York suburb this evening.
North Yorkshire Police say they have been out in Holgate and arrested a motorbike rider.
Sgt Toby Gorwood said: “Officers sighted a 750cc motorcycle this evening (January 21) which was followed to a location where the rider was off the bike on foot.
“On seeing the police the rider scrambled to get back on the bike and ride away, but owing to the quick reactions of officers, the rider was detained.
“It turns out he was a disqualified driver, has no insurance and was nearly three times over the drink drive limit.
“The rider has been arrested and the motorcycle has been seized. Good result!”
