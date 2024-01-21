A farmer suffered burns when a cleaning chemical exploded as he was preparing to use it.
He was heating the horticultural irrigation chemical chemical early this afternoon in Folkton south of Scarborough.
It exploded, causing burns to his legs. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Firefighters from Scarborough diluted the remainder of the chemical and covered it with sand to make it safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here