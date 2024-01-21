Police were out around York Minster last night as final preparations were underway for a major emergency services operation tomorrow.
Members of the York city centre neighbourhood policing team were answering questions from the public about Operation Obtundity.
It is expected to close roads near the Minster including at Bootham Bar from 4pm tomorrow to midnight.
Operation Obtundity is a training exercise involving Yorkshire Ambulance, Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and City of York Council.
The police officers were in Duncombe Place last night and are expecting to be back in the same place tonight between 5pm and 7pm, unless they are needed for urgent matters elsewhere.
Obtundity, according to the Concise English Dictionary, means “the state of having the senses numbed or less sharp”.
