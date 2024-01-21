The group were also raising money for two charities which help the homeless with breakfast and support in finding accommodation.

“It was utterly miserable,” said Victoria Etherington on the morning after. “You don’t sleep. Every little noise wakes you and we weren’t sleeping on the street where you would fear someone will rob you or rape you. I would never survive on the streets.”

She and others in the group that slept in the grounds of Lidgett Methodist Church in Acomb said they were cold, uncomfortable, damp and ached as they woke earlier than normal from a night of dozing rather than sleeping.

They said they had sleeping bags, a tent and other equipment that was not available to everyone who sleeps on the streets, but the experience had shown them something of what life is like for the homeless.

The sleep out in progress (Image: Mark Gowlett)

They stress that anyone could find themselves homeless through circumstances beyond their control and that the cost of living increases the number of homeless. It also reduces the amount of donations going to charities that help the homeless.

Two children who took part with their parents said it had opened their eyes to what homeless people experience and that the next time they see someone in the street they would ask their parents to arrange food and drink for them.

During the sleep out, the group used a roleplay game to explore the problems faced by care and social workers trying to place homeless people in hostels and negotiating the problems of meeting homeless people’s individual needs and how to cope with need exceeding hostel resources.

The roleplay game in progress (Image: Mark Gowlett)

The adults took it in turns to keep watch over the group throughout the night.

It is the fifth year the Yorkshire North and East District of the Methodist Church has arranged the sleepover which also included people unable to join the group at the church who also abandoned their beds for the night. It was started by a group of young people and during the pandemic, people joined in by sleeping in their own gardens.

The group hope they have raised thousands of pounds by the event for Carecent, based at the Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate, York, and Inspire North, which operates across North England providing housing and mental health support for the homeless.

Carecent is a breakfast centre for all homeless, unemployed or otherwise socially excluded members of the community and also provides clothing and fellowship.

Inspire North works on a longer-term basis helping people get proper accommodation and supports them in the move from the streets to a home.