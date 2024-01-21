Train companies are urging people not to travel to Scotland today and tomorrow.

National road chiefs are warning of road disruption across the country apart from East Anglia, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for gales for much of the country including North Yorkshire starting at 6pm tonight and lasting until 6am tomorrow, with winds likely to reach 80 mph in exposed areas.

LNER and TransPenine Express are encouraging passengers to change their travel time if they can so that they can complete their journey before Storm Isha arrives.

Both are urging people not to travel to Scotland.

CrossCountry is warning its trains may be delayed, altered or cancelled, but is not warning against travel generally.

All three companies have lifted ticket restrictions for today and LNER has lifted them for tomorrow as well.

Passengers holding tickets for today can use them tomorrow. LNER and TransPenine Express are also allowing passengers to deter their journey until Tuesday at no extra cost.

All three companies are urging passengers to check conditions and train status for the whole of their journey before setting out.

National Highways, which maintains and runs the country's most important road routes, is warning of disruption across its entire network except in the East of England.

A spokesperson said: "There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Road users are advised to take extra care."