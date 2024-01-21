Laura Gillhespy joins as an Associate Solicitor, after five years at multi-national law firm Pinsent Masons, which the firm says further strengthening it's reputation as a standout ‘challenger brand’.

Emma Whiting, partner, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura, who adds to our exceptional bench strength here at Torque Law. We owe our continued success to carefully appointing solicitors who can deliver superior quality whilst keeping our clients’ needs at the forefront - and we know Laura fits the bill.”

“Feeling you must choose between family and ambition is common in the legal industry”, Laura said. “As a mother of two young children, the progressive culture at Torque Law offers a more flexible opportunity to work collaboratively with amazing lawyers, without compromising my ambition or family commitments”.

Consistent year-on-year growth leaves the firm as one of the largest employment law teams in the region. Having expanded into new office space, taking over the ground floor of their existing office at Northminster Business Park, this trend looks set to continue, with Tabitha Graddon also joining the firm.

Torque Law has also appointed Emma Egerton-Jones, consultant, as Client Development Lead. Emma is a former employment solicitor turned client experience professional, who will dedicate her time to ensuring the firm continue to shape their services around their clients.

Tiggy Clifford, Partner, commented: “We know periods of rapid growth can dilute quality. This appointment was a strategic decision to guard against that proactively, protect our dedication to quality and ensure we continue to develop our unique approach to client relationships as we continue to grow.”

For more details about Torque Law LLP, please visit www.torquelaw.co.uk.