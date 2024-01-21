The Town Centre Support Officer will work to support the BID team, board and members in improving the safety, security, environment and feel of the town centre. They will add an extra uniformed presence on the streets of Harrogate, alongside providing clear communication and a ‘can do’ attitude.

Meanwhile, the new Harrogate Street Ranger will join Chris Ashby, who currently works in a similar role, to continue to make Harrogate clean, attractive and a great place to be.

The ranger role includes jet washing or disinfecting the town’s hot spots, regular steam cleaning in high footfall areas, weeding and tidying in key locations, painting and upkeep of street furniture, removal of graffiti tags, jet washing business entrances or outside areas, carrying out weekly inspections to collate reports and repairing damage to levy payers’ properties.

Full descriptions for these new roles can be found on the Harrogate BID website or in the job listings on Indeed.

Anyone wishing to apply for either of these roles should send a CV and cover letter to info@harrogatebid.co.uk with the job title as the email subject. For more details, ring the BID office on 01423 582030 or email in advance of applying.