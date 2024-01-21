Bedale-based HECK! Is staging its 2024 UK Gym Tour and fitness enthusiasts keen to have the HECK! team visit their local gym can actively participate through social media.

Running since 2019, the food company's popular Gym Tours have reached hundreds of fitness clubs across the UK, with the HECK! team on hand to refuel gym goers after their workouts and hand out packs of their flavour-packed, high-protein chicken sausages to take home.

Since starting out in 2013, HECK! Says it’s range of lower-fat and gluten-free chicken sausages, burgers and mince has become a hit with fitness fans looking for healthier post-workout snacks.

Anyone wanting to nominate their local gym for a visit and try out products from the range can head to HECK!’s Instagram post, tag their gym in the comments section, then stay tuned to the company’s website to check if their gym makes it onto the 2024 list.

The tour kicks off this month in London, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Sheffield, and in February heads to Yorkshire, Newcastle and Glasgow.