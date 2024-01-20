The Met Office this morning issued a yellow weather warning for the area for wind covering Tuesday and Wednesday and is expecting to issue further warnings.

Yesterday, it issued an amber warning for wind for the same area starting at 6pm tomorrow and lasting through the night until 9am on Monday.

The amber warning and a yellow warning for heavy rain for northern England from midnight on Sunday tomorrow to 6am on Monday are for Storm Isha as it crosses the UK.

The Met Office is forecasting that its high winds could cause power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption to travel. Storm Isha is expected to leave floods in its wake. The ground is sodden after months of rain.

The yellow warning which runs from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, is for a separate spell of bad weather.

The Met Office states: “A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland from Tuesday evening.

"Winds are likely to gust 45-55 mph inland. There is potential for winds to gusts 60-70 mph in a few places, although it is not yet clear where the most likely location for the stronger winds is at this time.”