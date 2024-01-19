An air ambulance landed in a York village during a medical incident today (Friday, January 19).
Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on the village green in Earswick, just north of York, at around 6.15pm, according to witnesses.
An ambulance also attended the scene.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the crews had attended a medical incident at a private address.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article