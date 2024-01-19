Now North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

The incident is said to have happened at the Co-op store in Broadway, York, on January 13 this year, at about 12.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: "It involved a man entering the store twice, wearing different clothing each time, and stealing £800 of alcohol.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240007528 when passing on information.