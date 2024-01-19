On January 16, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for Jack Crawley, who they are looking for in connection to an attack that happened in Acaster Malbis in York.

North Yorkshire Police has since provided an update to the search, urging Crawley to contact them or his family.

Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Police say he may be travelling around different locations.

He is white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 shoes.

All sightings and information to do with Crawley should be reported to the investigation team online at: mipp.police.uk. If you see him, you're urged to call 999 when it is safe to do so - and not approach him.