The 21-year-old has just opened his Baby Boy's Burgers unit at Spark in Piccadilly, York, today (Friday).

Speaking to The Press ahead of the opening he said he'd worked in professional kitchens since the age of 16.

A former student at York College, he has worked at many leading restaurants across York and also at no less than NINE different food outlets at Spark over the years.

Now he is delighted to be at the helm of his own place - selling burgers, but with his own personal stamp.

He said: "To start out, we will be offering the classic burger but with everything made in-house. So there will be home-made pickles and caramelised onions and chilli jam all with a four-ounce smashed patty.

He will be making his own onion rings, using beer from the bar at Spark, as well as fries with house seasoning.

There will be veggie options too, such as Portobello mushrooms griddled and served with Chipotle mayo.

"As we develop, I will bring in more cheffy flavours and ingredients. It will still be a burger, but maybe not with flavours people are used to!"

Jack said he was delighted to be operating his own unit at Spark - even if it was the smallest in the park.

The size of the place came with its own challenges. "We have to make everything on site as we have no production kitchen."

Jack has been given a glowing welcome on Spark's Instagram page.

The post reads: "The build up for @babyboys_burgers has been unreal - everyone here has been giddy with anticipation.

Jack (aka Baby Boy) has put his whole being into creating this thing and we’re so proud of all his efforts so far.

Over the past few years, Jack has helped out in no less than NINE different food vendors in our community, bopping all about the place and being a friendly, helpful and talented face that we all know and love.

To see him now start his own thing (with the kind help of another SPARK stalwart, the much loved Rob) is wonderful.

He has previously worked at some amazing gaffas in York, starting in the kitchen at only 16 years old and promoted to head chef by 19. Now at 21, he’s opening up his hatch for the first time TODAY.

He’s open from 12pm, come n show some love."