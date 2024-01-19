Emergency services were called to the scene after a crash on a major road near York.
Police officers and two fire crews rushed to the scene of the single vehicle collision on the A64 between Fulford and Grimston at 10.37am today (Friday, January 19).
No one was trapped after the crash, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The incident was left with the police, they added.
