The RSPCA has highlighted its best rescues from 2023 which include a 2m long boa constrictor that was found in a car park and an iguana stuck in a tree.
Also rescued in 2023 was a seal who found itself 18 miles inland on a farm.
RSPCA, the UK’s oldest animal charity, has rehomed 111 pets every day over the last 10 years but some rescues have been harder than others.
RSPCA reveals its best rescues of 2023
In January 2023, a grey seal pup was rescued and returned to the sea after being found in a farmer’s field in Lancashire after it went wandering from a nearby river.
A walker spotted a stray ferret under a cattle grid in #BishopAuckland on 30th December.— RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) January 17, 2024
She is currently in foster care while we continue to search for her owner 💙
Please RT to help us get Mimi home! 🔁
Support our frontline teams and #JoinTheRescue: https://t.co/4i2kDB8lRW pic.twitter.com/MNoJF9ypFm
It was found about 0.6 miles away from the River Ribble near the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale, Preston and it’s thought the seal made its way across three farmers fields before being spotted by a member of the public who alerted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the RSPCA and the practice manager from the nearby Vets4Pets.
It was RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix that was sent to the scene and assisted the BDMLR in safely containing the seal in a cage.
Nix then sought advice from the charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.
She said: “The seal had come from the river - which is 18 miles (29km) inland from the coast - but this is not unusual and seals are spotted in our waterways and will happily find their own way back to the sea."
In September 2023, a boa constrictor measuring 2m in length was found in a car park in Plymouth.
An animal rescue volunteer collected the snake and took it to a specialist reptile centre.
RSPCA volunteer coordinator, Chief Inspector John Atkinson, said: “We’re so grateful to all our volunteers for everything they do to help animals.
"One of them, Dawn, is a shining light of animal welfare and has helped rescue all sorts of animals.
"She has great experience with snakes so knew just what to do after getting the call about the boa constrictor.
“We’re always keen to welcome more volunteers to help our charity help as many animals as possible, but don’t worry, you don’t have to know how to handle snakes."
A few months before, in May, Einstein the iguana escaped his home through a cat flap and found himself stuck 12m up a tree in a neighbour’s garden.
Recommended reading:
- See the top 4 locations in England with the most snakes
- Surge in UK runaway snakes as number kept as pets increases by 200k in 2023
Mowgli, a missing cat, was rescued by the RSPCA after falling down a 30m mine shaft in Callington, Cornwall in 2023.
In October, a fox was found with its head stuck in a car wheel by a member of the public outside a storage yard in New Malden.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Sam Matthews managed to free the fox and it was released back into the wild three days later, near to where it was found.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here