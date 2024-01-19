A mum was given a bit of a laugh after checking her Ring doorbell camera after receiving a notification that there was movement outside her home.

Laura Staunton, 40, was left chuckling after spotting a group of workmen winning a tug of war with a drain outsider at her home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

Clicking on the app, Laura was just in time to see five high-vis men falling over as a rope gave way in November 2023.

Watch a team of workmen win a tug of war against a drain

Laura, a mum-of-three, says the incident made her "burst out laughing" at work.

The logistics worker said: "I was busy at work so ignored the notifications at first but it wouldn't stop chiming so I took a look.

"I burst out laughing and showed my boss.

"I burst out laughing again later when I got home and saw the second guy nearly fall in the bush.

"All of them were laughing about it and no-one was hurt.

"They had put the gravel back in place so without the doorbell footage I would have had no idea anyone had been there.

"I wish I had spoken to them through the Ring.

"They drove past later and still seemed to be laughing."

Ring cameras are no stranger to capturing hilarious moments on camera.

Last summer, a one-year-old dog, Button, was captured having a playful encounter with the window cleaner on a Ring Stick Up Camera.

The footage, shared with Ring by her 29-year-old owner Gwen, shows the energetic puppy watching her first window-cleaning session.

Button can also be seen with her tail wagging as she bounced up and down as she tried to mimic the movements of the window cleaner.

Gwen was left chuckling at the footage at work, noting that Button's "live reaction was pure entertainment".