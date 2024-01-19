North Yorkshire Police are urging people to come forward after several vehicles were damaged on Wednesday, January 10. The incident took place in St Thomas Street ion Scarborough, behind a casino.

Enquiries are taking place to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are appealing to anyone whose vehicle was parked in the car park at the time of the incident and has noticed damage to make contact with them if they haven’t already.

Police are asking people to call 101 and ask for North Yorkshire Police, or email: IET@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please quote the reference number 12240005603 when passing information.