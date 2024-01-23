In 2023 Issy Budge's dad Karl was too ill to take part in ‘Jump of Their Lives’ - the Macmillan Cancer Support’s charity parachute event - as he was undergoing treatment for cancer - so Issy decided to take his place.

Since taking part, Issy is now calling on others to make a difference by taking a leap of faith from 10,000ft.

She said: "Being part of ‘Jump of Their Lives’ was such a thrilling experience.

"It was great to be part of a team taking on the challenge and having their support when sitting on the edge of the plane, all of us willing one another to jump!

Issy with her parents Jump of Their Lives 2023 (Image: Supplied)

"It was especially poignant as my dad had wanted to do it, but due to his stage four diagnosis was unable to and so I subbed in. In his younger days he’d done a parachute jump so he knew how much bottle it takes to jump out a plane, something we’ll always have in common now."

John Rullo, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager, said: “We are so grateful to Issy and all of last year’s jumpers who helped raise £72,000 for people living with and affected by cancer."

The jump will take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Bridlington Airfield - East Leys Farm, Grindale, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, YO16 4YB.

To take part in Jump of Their Lives 2024, applicants must pledge to raise a minimum of £1,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Full details and an application form can be found on the Macmillan websites "join an event" page, available via the link here.