A BRAWL broke out in a North Yorkshire town centre.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Scarborough, at the junction of Westborough and Alma Parade at about 2.15pm on Tuesday, January 9.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Three men were involved and several members of the public intervened to try and prevent the situation from escalating."
READ NEXT:
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: sophie.milner@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sophie Milner.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240004972 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article