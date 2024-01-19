North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Scarborough, at the junction of Westborough and Alma Parade at about 2.15pm on Tuesday, January 9.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Three men were involved and several members of the public intervened to try and prevent the situation from escalating."

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: sophie.milner@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sophie Milner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240004972 when passing information.