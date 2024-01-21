Dualling the A64 was “first mooted in The Yorkshire Post in 1905”, Thirsk and Malton Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake reminded then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in 2021.

And in January 2024, more Tories – including mayoral candidate Keane Duncan and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy – are again calling for the dualling of the A64 to reduce journey times between York, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough and Filey.

“After decades of setbacks and delays, we’re uniting to say the time has come to just dual it,” Mr Duncan said ahead of May’s election.

He hopes he can finally bring the idea that has seen decades of delays into reality, while posing with roads minister Guy Opperman.

But Cllr Claire Douglas, City of York Council’s Labour leader, said: “The dualling of the A64 is long overdue and has no current prospect of being funded by this Conservative government.

“Local photos of Conservative MPs and ministers are designed simply to kid the public into believing something is about to happen, in advance of mayoral and general elections, but people have long memories and have heard all the promises before.

Claire Douglas

“Strategic projects like A64 dualling that support economic growth cannot continue to be put off, not least as they become more and more expensive, and more unaffordable, the longer the government waits”.

York Liberal Democrats’ group leader, Cllr Nigel Ayre, added: “Liberal Democrats expressed dismay last year when the Conservative government announced that the planned dualling of the A64 between Hopgrove and Barton le Willows won’t start until 2030 at the earliest.

Cllr Nigel Ayre

“The congestion that regularly clogs up the A64 has a huge impact on local residents and businesses and is holding back the local economy.

“For all their talk about levelling up the north, the reality is that we are being starved of much-needed infrastructure investment by this government.

“Liberal Democrats in York and North Yorkshire will continue to lobby government to make good on their promises to our area.”

Responding to the council leader’s comments, Mr Duncan said: “I welcome Cllr Douglas’ support for dualling the A64.

“She appears to agree wholeheartedly with me that it’s time to just dual it.

Keane Duncan

“I also welcome her indication that a Labour government would be supportive of this project that is so critical for our region.

“I don’t care who makes this happen, just that it happens.

“I am prepared to work with ministers, MPs and councillors of all political parties to achieve our goal.

“And I will happily accept the £300 million we need to just dual it from any government, be it Conservative, Labour or anything else.”