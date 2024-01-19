Linford Gardener runs the Carlton Tavern, off Acomb Road, and will head south on Wednesday, February 7, for the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS).

He is an apprentice area support coach at Marston’s PLC, which the pub is part of.

The event in London unites companies across the hospitality industry to recognise the good work carried out by apprentices in the industry.

Linford has been a licensee for over 25 years but started his apprenticeship with Marston’s in 2023.

He balances his pub partnership with working towards becoming an area manager and attending workshop days in Coventry to gain a recognised qualification in the hospitality industry.

Linford said: “I love running my own pub. There is no other profession that would bring the same level of challenge and freedom while offering you something different every single day.

“That I’m still able to work towards progressing my career after 25 years in the industry is great – and the possibilities are endless.

“I’m looking at developing into an area manager in the future, but I can also explore the possibility of becoming a multi-site operator.”