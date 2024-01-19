Dairy farmer Rachel Coates, who is from Shipley, will take over from Charles Mills who has been show director since 2016.

The handover is set to take place immediately after the 165th rendition of the show this year, finishing on July 12.

Rachel said: "I am honoured to be taking over the reins as show director from Charles who has done an amazing job over the last eight years.

New show director, Rachel Coates with current show director, Charles Mills (Image: GYS)

"I have been coming to the show since I was 18 which is when I got the bug for it. My aim will be to promote the show to the younger generations so that it continues to flourish and grow."

Charles Mills said: "I can’t think of a better candidate to hand over the reins to and I know Rachel will take the show from strength to strength."

Allister Nixon, CEO of Yorkshire agricultural society, said: "I am absolutely delighted that following a rigorous interview and selection process, Rachel has been appointed to the role of show director. We wish her every success with her role and look forward to working with her to deliver future Great Yorkshire Shows."

Alongside dairy farming, Rachel is also a member of the Yorkshire agricultural society’s women in farming network and enjoys volunteering at the society’s countryside days for schoolchildren at the Great Yorkshire Showground.