The team from Scarcroft Primary School in South Bank will be doing the whole thing without leaving the grounds.

They have set themselves the mammoth challenge to raise funds to restock and improve the school library and develop reading areas across the school.

Read next:

Budding intrepid explorer, Laura Taylor, who is a Higher Level Teaching Assistant at Scarcroft Primary, has been working with the Friends of Scarcroft School (FOSS), the school’s parents’ association, to get the round-the-world trek off to a fantastic start. They are hoping to hit their fundraising total of £15,000 so that pupils and their families have access to a range of books and texts which will enrich learning across the curriculum.

Through collectively counting their steps and converting them into miles, teachers will take the school and its pupils on the sightseeing trip of a lifetime, stopping off along the way to soak in the atmosphere in capital cities, gaze in awe at natural wonders and be astounded by the many manmade marvels across the planet.

Laura said: “At Scarcroft, we live and breathe Barack Obama’s statement that ‘Reading is the gateway skill that makes all other learning possible’. We wanted to do something impressive to encourage our community to help us raise £15,000 and we thought a round-the-world walk of 24,901 miles fitted the bill perfectly!

“By modelling our ‘Developing All of Me’ values of being Healthy, thinking Positively, building Curiosity and taking Responsibility we know that we can inspire our students and now we just need our supporters to help us reach our target!”

Donations can be made online at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scarcroftwalkstheworld

Scarcroft Primary School is part of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust alongside Millthorpe School, York High School, Carr Junior School, Knavesmire Primary and Woodthorpe Primary.

As The Press reported last year, the school's governors resigned after an ‘irreparable breakdown in trust and communication’ with the trust.