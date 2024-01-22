In 2022, entries to Boroughbridge High School were suspended - in response to a declining fall in the number of pupils over the past several years.

Earlier this month (January 9), North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, agreed to start a consultation on the potential permanent closure of the school’s sixth-form.

A public meeting has been arranged at Boroughbridge High School at 6pm on Thursday, February 8, for people to have their say about the future of the school’s sixth-form.

Cllr Wilkinson said: "This is an important consultation, and it is essential we take everybody’s views into account.

"Boroughbridge High School has worked in collaboration with King James’s School to ensure that students have access to a wide post-16 offer and to try to maintain sixth-form provision at the school.

"However, the school have identified that a decline in pupil numbers has made it more difficult to maintain viable sixth-form class sizes in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability.

"I would urge parents and residents of the Boroughbridge community to share their views during the consultation period."

In an Ofsted report from early May, 2023, pupils numbers were listed as 440 for all pupils between ages 11 and 18. At the time, the small number of sixth form pupils at the high school travelled to King James' School for their lessons.

If approved, the sixth-form provision at Boroughbridge High School would permanently shut from August 31 this year. North Yorkshire Council have confirmed there would be no changes to staffing.