Jay Kerman from Mortimer Park in Driffield, won the Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence award. Organised by the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC), the awards are highly regarded in the housebuilding industry.

Mortimer Park development is made up of 165 properties and is currently sold out with a second phase of the development set to open in spring 2024. This phase will include 200 new properties, comprising of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes. Plus the development will be the home of a new sports field as well as three separate play areas.

The Seal of Excellence accolade is awarded to those who have displayed an exceptional level of leadership, forward thinking, and commitment to quality within the construction and wider housebuilding sectors. They recognise Site Managers dedicated to achieving the highest standards in housebuilding and committed to building homes of outstanding quality for their customers.

Each Site Manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, attention to detail, and health and safety.

Every Site Manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the Pride in the Job Awards, with just 450 winners selected from over 11,000 entrants in the first phase of judging. Following this initial stage, site managers are entered into Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards. Of 11,000 initial entrants to the awards just four regional winners were named with 20 site managers rewarded the Seal of Excellence in the North East of England.

In total, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Site Managers have won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards. This is the 19th year in a row that Site Managers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder in the UK.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We are very proud of Jay Kerman for winning a prestigious Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence Award. The awards showcase what it takes to be a top Site Manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high-quality homes. The awards are a highlight in our calendar, and it’s a great achievement for our Site Managers to be continually recognised for delivering fantastic new-build developments.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments within the East Riding of Yorkshire, including Mortimer Park in Driffield, The Sands in Bridlington, Harrier Chase in Brough, Minster View and Queens Court in Beverley, and Hesslewood Park and Fleet Green in Hessle