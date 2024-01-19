An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday (January 21) until 9am on Monday (January 22).

Gusts of up to 50mph are expected on Sunday night.

While the warning is in place forecasters urge drivers to take care and say disruption on the roads is likely.

They add that damage to buildings is also likely, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said the company has teams on standby ready to support customers if the strong winds impact the electricity network.

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said gusts could reach up to 80mph on the coast.

“Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday,” he said.

“The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.”

Mr Suri added that heavy rain will cause hazards in the west of England.

The winds will gradually ease through the day on Monday in York.

Overnight into Tuesday will be a calmer but heavy rain is expected from lunchtime.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild for the time of year, according to the Met Office.