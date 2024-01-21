Charles Turner pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Dam Lane, Thorpe Willoughby, driving without insurance and without a licence, on Leeds Road, Selby, and possessing cannabis. The 24-year-old from Kiln Court, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, was jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for two years and two months.

Eliza Griffiths, 34, of Volta Street, Selby, has been made subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and a 12-month ban from One Below in Three Lakes Retail Park in Selby, after she pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing from the shop.

Benjamin Robert Leach, 18, of Dixon Gardens, Selby, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work after he was found guilty at trial of assaulting a police emergency worker. He must pay £100 compensation and £250 prosecution costs. He pleaded guilty to failure to attend an earlier hearing.

Daniel Anthony Banner, 36, of Birch Close, Huntington, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order banning him from contacting a woman, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

He was also banned from driving for two years and given a 12-month conditional discharge. He is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for assaulting a second woman and other crimes. https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/23985662.daniel-banner-york-jailed-breaking-womans-jaw/ He must pay £170 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.