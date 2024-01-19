The first major wave of recruitment will be followed by scores of further roles that will be available over coming months across multiple functions, including mechanical and electrical technicians for train assembly, warehouse and logistics operatives and quality assurance

Mark Speed, site director and general manager of Siemens Mobility in Goole, said: “This is just the first in a series of waves of recruitment, with many more exciting opportunities opening up over coming months. Those positions will all be posted on the careers section of the Siemens website as they become available, so we’re urging people to register on the Careers site and save alerts for Goole to ensure they are aware of the jobs as soon as they come out.”

Siemens is investing up to £200m in developing the facility at Goole, where it is creating up to 700 skilled jobs, as well as generating around 1,700 new employment opportunities in the supply chain.

Rolling stock for the UK train market will be manufactured at the factory, starting with new Piccadilly line Tube trains for Transport for London. The factory is the centrepiece of a wider rail village, featuring a train components servicing facility, a materials and logistics warehouse, and a research, development and innovation cluster, establishing Goole as a centre of excellence for rail technology in the UK.

The recruits have already enjoyed a “meet and greet” visit to Siemens Mobility’s metros centre of excellence in Vienna, as the first stage of an extensive knowledge exchange programme involving periods of training at the Austrian site.

The latest team members have a broad range of backgrounds, with Siemens Mobility keen to hire people with relevant, transferable skills, rather than just those specifically with experience in the rail industry.

They include individuals with backgrounds in modular construction and the armed forces, among others, reflecting this focus on skills and expertise that can be applied successfully to the new roles.

Niraj Sondhi, Commercial Director for Siemens Mobility in Goole, said: “Here at Siemens Mobility, we offer careers, not just jobs. We look after our people and support them in their professional development.”

Chris Cox of Selby is one of the recruits at Siemens Mobility, joining the company as a warehouse supervisor.

Chris, who left school at 16 to join the Royal Navy as an Air Engineering Mechanic, said: “I saw Siemens Mobility was building the Goole site on the news and I got my laptop out to upload my CV and apply straight away. I had my online assessment and interview and, as soon as I walked through the door, I knew I was meant to be here. It blew me away. I hope I’ve found my forever job at Siemens Mobility.

“I wanted to join the team because of Siemens Mobility’s reputation. There’s so much talk about it locally and a real buzz around the town. I want to be part of that and see it grow.

“Coming in from the very beginning is priceless and very exciting. Everyone feels the same buzz, whether you’re on the warehouse floor or in the canteen, and everyone’s happy to be here.

“It’s a brilliant working environment and the role is very flexible. I know what’s expected of me and by when, and it’s up to me to deliver.

“Career progression is one of the main reasons I came here and I’d like to eventually become the Warehouse Manager when I’ve learnt more. I can see myself developing here and Siemens Mobility has made it clear there’s an opportunity to do that.”