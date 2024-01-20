Three were dealt with at York Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Dunbar, 30, of Fairfield Avenue, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to a burglary of Mamma Mia in Gillygate during which he stole a steak and cash worth together £100 and attempted burglary of The House of Trembling Madness, and was given a 12-month community order with six months’ of alcohol treatment and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Richard Cook, 44, of Corlett Court, off Foxwood Lane, York, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing and one of attempted theft from One Stop Shop in Acomb Road, York, attempted theft and assaulting a man at Londis store in Beckfield Lane, Acomb, and assaulting a police emergency officer. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge. The sentence included four months previously suspended.

Gene Wright, 38, of Chestnut Grove, Boroughbridge, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Acomb and using threatening or insulting behaviour towards her. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work and made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman or going into her home street. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Billy Richardson, 38, of Cheviot Road, Shilbottle, Northumberland, was made subject by Scarborough magistrates to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 28 days, does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting three men in Helmsley in July 2023. He must pay £100 compensation to each of them.