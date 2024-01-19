Staff and pupils at Wigginton Primary School are celebrating after the school was visited and continues to be ‘good’, according to the Ofsted team.

The school, which has about 244 pupils on roll, has been praised by inspectors for providing a “happy, caring and stimulating environment” for pupils and were recognised for the play opportunities provided where “pupils have freedom to make choices and use their imagination as they play with exciting and challenging resources.” They also said that pupil behaviour is exceptionally good.

They were previously inspected in 2018 when the school was also rated 'good'.

Head teacher, Paul Laycock said: “It is so lovely how the inspection recognised all the incredible things happening at Wigginton Primary School.

“Our school values of respect, creativity, independence, enthusiasm, resilience and success shone through the process as an intrinsic part of school life. “It is a privilege to be the head teacher of a school with such fantastic pupils, staff and governors, in an amazingly supportive community.”

The Ofsted report, which follows a two-day inspection on 9 and 10 November, states that Wigginton Primary has “high expectations” and “pupils enjoy learning". Inspectors described behaviour at the school as it as “exceptionally good” because “showing respect for others is seen as essential.”

The report goes on to say that staff “are proud to work at the school” and that “Parents are equally positive and proud of the school”, commenting on “how caring the staff are and how happy their children are to attend the school.”

Mr Laycock said: “It is heart-warming to receive such positive feedback from Ofsted. We are delighted that the personal development and behaviour was regarded so highly and that our curriculum was commented on so positively too.”

Chair of governors Mandy Windass said: “The Ofsted report reflects the aims, vison and values of the school - everyone should be very proud.

“It is an honour to work with the team at Wigginton Primary School. On behalf of the governors, I would like to congratulate the whole school community on this fabulous report.”

In the report, Ofsted also state that, in a minority of subjects, the school should ensure that teachers have sufficient information in the curriculum to support them to plan lessons which help pupils to build on prior knowledge.

Mr Laycock has said that plans are already in place to address this.

The report can be read in full here.