EMERGENCY crews have rescued a man who fell down a 20 foot pit.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a farm in Thixendale before 4.45am today (January 19) to reports of a man having fallen into the pit.
A spokesperson for Malton Fire Station said: "At 4.46 this morning, both fire engines from Malton , along with the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, attendant an incident where a man in his 60s had fallen down an empty pit approximately 20 feet deep.
"Working with the HART Team the casualty was brought to safety using rescue lines and a pulley system.
"The casualty sustained a leg injury but will make a full recovery."
A HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) is a specialist team of service staff who have been trained to provide life-saving medical care in complex and challenging environments such as industrial accidents and natural disasters.
