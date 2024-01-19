North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at a farm in Thixendale having been called out before 4.45am today (January 19) to reports of a man having fallen into a pit.

A spokesman for the service said: “Malton fire crews responded to a report of a man who had fallen into an empty corn pit on a farm.

“Fire crews and paramedics including the HART team still at incident.”

A HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) is a specialist team of service staff who have been trained to provide life-saving medical care in complex and challenging environments such as industrial accidents and natural disasters.