EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of an incident at a farm in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at a farm in Thixendale having been called out before 4.45am today (January 19) to reports of a man having fallen into a pit.
A spokesman for the service said: “Malton fire crews responded to a report of a man who had fallen into an empty corn pit on a farm.
“Fire crews and paramedics including the HART team still at incident.”
A HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) is a specialist team of service staff who have been trained to provide life-saving medical care in complex and challenging environments such as industrial accidents and natural disasters.
