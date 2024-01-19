Three teenagers are currently in custody after being arrested in connection with a burglary in Beverley in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 18).

Read next:

Humberside Police say a single vehicle crash is thought to have happened at about 4am on January 18 in Kingston Road in Willerby and upon officers’ arrival, three people are reported to have fled the area.

A police spokesman said: “Following a short foot pursuit, two of the teenagers were detained. Officers then searched the car and are reported to have recovered a number of what are believed to be stolen tools.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. The boy aged 13 was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“Having continued to conduct lines of enquiry throughout the morning and at around 7.40am the same day a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

“All three teenagers remain in our custody whilst officers continue with their investigation.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries or have CCTV footage from around the time the incident occurred, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 35 of January 18.”