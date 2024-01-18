EMERGENCY crews have been called to a student block in York after a possible a gas leak.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.32pm today (January 18) to Sixth Avenue in Tang Hall in York after reports that a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding in student accommodation.
A service spokesman said: "Crews isolated the gas supply, ventilated the property and gave advice to occupants to request a gas safe engineer."
