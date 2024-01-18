Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is running a competition, which could see you and ‘the one’ stay in a top Harrogate hotel after an exiciting helicopter ride over North Yorkshire.

The themed prize package will see two lucky lovebirds win a two-night stay at the Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, a helicopter ride with Helijet Aviation, entry to the Turkish Baths, a Slingsby Gin experience, along with a bottle of gin, and a £100 Harrogate Gift Card.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Since the Harrogate Gift Card’s inception, we at the BID, along with support from gift card customers, have locked in over £140,000 for the local economy.

“During 2023, we aimed to target and promote key times of the year, which saw sales increase by 16%. Whether it be Christmas, Valentine’s or an end of term teacher treat, the choices within our great town are endless.

“I would like to thank all the partners that are supporting ‘Love is in the Air’ and look forward to another successful campaign.”

To enter the competition, you must purchase a Harrogate Gift Card of any value between now and February 14. The winner will be selected at random on this date.

The gift cards can be purchased on the following link: townandcitygiftcards.com/product/harrogate-gift-card/

The winner will be contacted by the Harrogate BID team by email or telephone.

The prize package must be claimed before August 14 this year.

The Harrogate Gift Card started in 2019 and now has over 100 businesses registered including retail, cafés, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and hotels, from national chains to small independents.

Fully funded by Harrogate BID, it’s an initiative with the aim of keeping money within the local economy, as the cards can only be spent with registered businesses, not online or out of town.

YorkBid has a similar Gift Card for the city, which was also launched in 2019.

Accepted at 350 York businesses, it is one of the largest of its kind in the UK. By May 2023, York BID said its card scheme had generated more than £200,000 for those taking part.