Passengers are to face disruption as drivers at LNER part of the Aslef union, which runs the East Coast Main Line, plan to walk out from Monday, February 5.

The LNER drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10, causing further disruption for rail passengers.

Disruption is also expected on days either side of the strikes.

It comes amid a series of walkouts against train operators across England previously announced by Aslef.

Union says LNER and Government have made 'no realistic' offer to members

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said the union has given LNER management and the Government “every opportunity to come to the table” and negotiate but so far they have “no realistic offer” to members.

“We have not heard from the transport secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023,” he said.

“It’s time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Ministers and train bosses must stop playing political games and get around the negotiating table. That’s how to put an end to these disputes.”

“The Department for Transport – on the orders of the Prime Minister – has stonewalled talks with Aslef for a year now,” he added.

“That’s not good faith engagement and negotiation – it’s deliberate intransigence.

“Instead of sitting down with unions for talks, ministers have pushed through draconian legislation to make it harder for working people to win better pay and conditions.

“Now ministers are cynically using this dispute to distract from their multiple failures.”

Government says it made a 'fair and reasonable' offer

But a Department for Transport spokesperson said the Government has provided a “fair and reasonable” offer that was accepted by other unions.

“Since taking office, Transport Secretary Mark Harper and Rail Minister Huw Merriman, have facilitated talks between industry and the trade unions that led to employers tabling a fair and reasonable offer which has resolved the disputes with RMT, TSSA and Unite after it was overwhelmingly accepted by union members, meaning Aslef is the only rail union still refusing to put the offer to a vote,” they said.

Aslef members across England will ban overtime for nine days from Thursday, February 29, and strike against individual train operators on different days between Tuesday, January 30, and Monday, February 5.

The dispute started in the summer of 2022 and shows little sign of being resolved.