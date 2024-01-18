Recognised for their significant contribution to the Yorkshire community, they have been selected as finalists for the inaugural Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR Community Impact Award.

Founded in 2010 by Kevin and Pam Atkinson, New Beginnings provide a safe and secure environment for former racehorses where they can adjust and retrain for their post racing careers.

15-year-old Goldream (commonly known as Remy), who was a successful five-furlong sprinter with seven victories during his racing career, including twice at the highest level, epitomises the remarkable role thoroughbreds can have within their community after racing.

The inaugural Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust Community Impact Award has been introduced by RoR, British Horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of horses, to recognise any individual, former racehorse partnership or an organisation that can show how using a former racehorse has made a significant impact on the quality of people’s lives and helped to make a difference in their community.

Equine assisted therapy programmes are growing in popularity due to the innate characteristics of the thoroughbred, and Remy has made a lasting and inspiring impact on many lives across the Yorkshire in 2023.

As York Racecourse’s first ever Racecourse Equine Ambassador, Remy uses his calm, intuitive and secure nature to connect with the elderly and young children when visiting St. Leonard’s Hospice, St. Gemma’s Hospice and Clifton Green Primary School.

Kevin Atkinson, joint founder of New Beginnings, said: “We’re immensely proud of the positive impact Remy has been able to have on so many lives within the community. He brings joy and pleasure to those he visits, and off the back of this success, we’re looking to expand the programme this year to reach even more vulnerable people.”

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: “As our equine ambassador, Remy has been fabulous in visiting schools and hospices in our community to provide memorable and positive experiences to all who come into contact with him. We are so proud of him, and our partnership with New Beginnings, in making the final of these prestigious awards and wish them the very best of luck for the final!”

Over two hundred nominations were submitted from across the racing and equestrian worlds, before a shortlist of 12 horses were then narrowed down to three finalists by an independent RoR judging panel. New Beginnings and Remy are up against Matt Bannon and Dreamisi from Greater London, and Godolphin and Papineau from Suffolk.

David Catlow, RoR Managing Director, said: “The extraordinary stories of each of our finalists highlight not only the adaptability of former racehorses to a wide range of second careers, but also the remarkable commitment to the horses’ well-being of so many involved in aftercare. The RoR Awards are an important opportunity to recognise these inspirational people and thoroughbreds.”

The public vote is now open and closes at 5pm on Friday January 19. To review all the finalists’ stories and participate in the voting process, visit www.ror-events.org.uk. The winner will be announced at the RoR Awards evening on Wednesday January 31.