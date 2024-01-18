North Yorkshire Police say that at about 3.27pm on Wednesday, January 17, a white BMW 1 series collided with a man using a pedestrian crossing whilst travelling south-west down Hookstone Road, Harrogate.

As a result of the incident, the man suffered severe head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage that could help, to please come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Chris Storey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240009931 when passing on information