DEXYS - formally known as Dexys Midnight Runners - are set to bring their latest album and some classics to the stage at Scarborough Spa.

With over a billion worldwide streams, three top 10 albums in the UK, two number one singles, a BRIT Award and a multi-platinum selling album, the band behind "Come on Eileen" are set to delight fans travelling from across the county.

On Thursday, May 30, the band will be on the Grand Hall stage singing from "The Feminine Divine" album, released last year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online via ticketmaster. You can also purchase them from the Spa website, or call the Box Office on 01723 376774.