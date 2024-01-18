Police are appealing for information over offensive graffiti in Malton town centre and along the A64 corridor towards Scarborough.
A spokesperson said: "We are appealing to the community to pass us any information around any potential offenders and report any suspicious activity.
"Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Thank you."
