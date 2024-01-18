The Met Office has said strong winds may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday (January 21) and Monday morning (January 22).

This means the forecasters have issued a 24-hour yellow weather warning for wind, which will be in place across the city and other parts of the region from Sunday at 6am until Monday at 6am.

Many areas are likely to see southwesterly wind gusts of up to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for coastal locations.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across much of the UK



Sunday 0600 – Monday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MMBZFgi1jm — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2024

What should York and North Yorkshire expect during yellow warning for wind?





The Met Office has advised what people in York and other parts of North Yorkshire could expect from the yellow weather warning for wind, such as:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

You can see all areas covered by the yellow warning on the Met Office map here.

How to drive safely in snow and ice

The Met Office commented: “Strong winds are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales.

“There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days.”

If you’re wondering what you should do ahead of the strong winds, the Met Office advised: “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

Make sure you are prepared ahead of the strong winds in York (Image: Getty)

Recommended reading:

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”

The forecaster adds: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea."